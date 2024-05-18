Brokerages Set OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) PT at $54.62

Shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.62.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OMF shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of OneMain from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of OneMain from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of OneMain from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st.

In other OneMain news, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $379,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,051,550.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Douglas H. Shulman sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $976,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 451,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,183,281. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Micah R. Conrad sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $379,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 119,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,051,550.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in OneMain by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in OneMain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMF stock opened at $50.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.63. OneMain has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $53.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.69.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. OneMain had a net margin of 13.29% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 5.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.09%.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses in the United States. It originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards; optional credit insurance products, including life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

