Brokerages Set Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Target Price at $82.50

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $82.50.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vistra from $79.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Vistra from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Vistra in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of Vistra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th.

Shares of VST stock opened at $94.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.72 and a beta of 1.02. Vistra has a 12-month low of $23.53 and a 12-month high of $97.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $73.72 and a 200-day moving average of $52.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06.

Vistra (NYSE:VST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($1.02). Vistra had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Vistra will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.218 per share. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 52.76%.

In other news, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $5,114,019.87. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Carrie Lee Kirby sold 72,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $4,556,207.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 184,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,508.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 257,285 shares of company stock worth $15,404,397 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Vistra by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 0.5% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,539,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 1.1% during the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Vistra by 17.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vistra during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

