Brokers Issue Forecasts for Devon Energy Co.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:DVN)

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Devon Energy in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, May 15th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $1.31 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $5.21 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q3 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.37 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.21 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.34 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 22.27%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays started coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.83.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DVN stock opened at $49.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.70 and a 200-day moving average of $46.45. Devon Energy has a one year low of $40.47 and a one year high of $55.09. The company has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 2.15.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Devon Energy

In other news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total value of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DVN. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 60.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 675 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 1,365.3% in the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

