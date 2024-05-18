Brokers Issue Forecasts for Organigram Holdings Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (TSE:OGI)

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSE:OGI – Free Report) – Analysts at Alliance Global Partners lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Organigram in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 14th. Alliance Global Partners analyst A. Grey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.07). Alliance Global Partners has a “Neutral” rating and a $2.70 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Organigram’s current full-year earnings is $0.08 per share. Alliance Global Partners also issued estimates for Organigram’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Organigram (TSE:OGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.13) by C($0.06). Organigram had a negative return on equity of 54.53% and a negative net margin of 153.80%. The firm had revenue of C$36.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$38.13 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on OGI. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Organigram from C$4.40 to C$4.35 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Organigram from C$3.75 to C$3.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ATB Capital set a C$5.25 target price on shares of Organigram and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

OGI opened at C$2.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 6.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$279.13 million, a PE ratio of -1.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.35. Organigram has a one year low of C$1.35 and a one year high of C$3.95.

In other Organigram news, Director Donald Geoffrey Machum sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.74, for a total value of C$62,964.80. 27.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including whole flower, milled flower, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, vapes, gummies, and concentrates for medical retailers; adult use recreational cannabis under the SHRED, Holy Mountain, Big Bag O' Buds, Monjour, Trailblazer, SHRED'ems, Edison Cannabis Co, Edison JOLTS, Tremblant, and Laurentian brands.

