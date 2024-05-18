Brokers Set Expectations for Cocrystal Pharma, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:COCP)

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cocrystal Pharma in a report released on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright analyst R. Selvaraju now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.45) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.57). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cocrystal Pharma’s current full-year earnings is ($2.09) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cocrystal Pharma’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.89) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.
Cocrystal Pharma Stock Down 0.8 %
NASDAQ:COCP opened at $1.95 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.30. Cocrystal Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.33 and a 12-month high of $3.29.
About Cocrystal Pharma
Cocrystal Pharma, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of antiviral therapeutic treatments for serious and/or chronic viral diseases. It employs structure-based technologies to create antiviral drugs primarily to treat hepatitis C virus (HCV), influenza virus, coronavirus, and norovirus infections.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Cocrystal Pharma
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.