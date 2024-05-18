BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT) Given New $20.50 Price Target at B. Riley

BRT Apartments (NYSE:BRT – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by B. Riley from $19.50 to $20.50 in a research note published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for BRT Apartments’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities decreased their price target on BRT Apartments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th.

NYSE:BRT traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,141. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.38. The stock has a market cap of $328.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.28, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. BRT Apartments has a 1 year low of $15.21 and a 1 year high of $20.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 26th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. BRT Apartments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 454.57%.

In other BRT Apartments news, SVP Matthew J. Gould acquired 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $180,768.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 3,547,873 shares in the company, valued at $57,262,670.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Matthew J. Gould acquired 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.14 per share, for a total transaction of $180,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,547,873 shares in the company, valued at $57,262,670.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Gould bought 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.03 per share, for a total transaction of $52,899.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,551,173 shares in the company, valued at $56,925,303.19. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 107,349 shares of company stock valued at $1,785,491. 40.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BRT Apartments during the third quarter worth $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BRT Apartments during the fourth quarter worth about $123,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of BRT Apartments by 187.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 8,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 5,384 shares in the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BRT Apartments in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRT Apartments by 142.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 18,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 11,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

BRT is a real estate investment trust that owns, operates and, to a lesser extent, holds interests in joint ventures that own multi-family properties. As of December 31, 2023, BRT owns or has interests in 28 multi-family properties with 7,707 units in 11 states.

