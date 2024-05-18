Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Short Interest Up 8.1% in April

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 844,800 shares, an increase of 8.1% from the April 15th total of 781,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 123,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.9 days. Currently, 18.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Cable One Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $387.25 on Friday. Cable One has a 1 year low of $369.13 and a 1 year high of $749.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $409.41 and a 200 day moving average of $486.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $8.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.78 by ($2.67). Cable One had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $404.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $408.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.62 EPS. Cable One’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One will post 32.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.02%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Cable One from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $615.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Cable One from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Cable One from $650.00 to $456.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $900.00 to $881.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cable One presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $590.83.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 204 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $93,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $852,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cable One

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Cable One by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 490,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,409,000 after purchasing an additional 48,513 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Cable One by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 268,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,447,000 after acquiring an additional 27,635 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Cable One by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 204,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,353,000 after acquiring an additional 42,376 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Cable One by 1,906.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 160,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,911,000 after acquiring an additional 152,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 111,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,575,000 after purchasing an additional 18,896 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

