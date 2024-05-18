Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $287.14, for a total transaction of $430,710.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,228,074.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

On Monday, April 15th, Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.83, for a total transaction of $463,245.00.

On Thursday, March 14th, Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of Cadence Design Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.16, for a total value of $463,740.00.

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $288.81 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.13 and a twelve month high of $327.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of 75.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $297.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.45.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.11.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Cadence Design Systems in the third quarter worth $26,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 99 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. 84.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

