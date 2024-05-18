Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) PT Raised to $105.50 at Morgan Stanley

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Morgan Stanley from $98.00 to $105.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CPT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $99.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays downgraded Camden Property Trust from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $138.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Camden Property Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Camden Property Trust from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Camden Property Trust currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $108.36.

NYSE:CPT opened at $106.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.95 and a 200 day moving average of $96.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.10, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.82. Camden Property Trust has a 1-year low of $82.81 and a 1-year high of $114.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Camden Property Trust by 90.4% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 278 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 60.8% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4,166.7% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,081.5% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,634 apartment homes across the United States.

