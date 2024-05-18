Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Price Target Lowered to GBX 65 at Berenberg Bank

Capital & Regional (LON:CAL – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 68 ($0.85) to GBX 65 ($0.82) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reissued an add rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.82) price target on shares of Capital & Regional in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of LON CAL opened at GBX 52 ($0.65) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £116.95 million, a PE ratio of 2,600.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 51.49 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 54.22. Capital & Regional has a 52-week low of GBX 48.88 ($0.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 61 ($0.77).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.95 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 5.68%. This is a boost from Capital & Regional’s previous dividend of $2.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. Capital & Regional’s payout ratio is 30,000.00%.

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of the local communities. It has a track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a portfolio of tailored in-town community shopping centres.

