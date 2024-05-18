Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CFFN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a market perform rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $7.00) on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Capitol Federal Financial from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th.

CFFN traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 969,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 910,898. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. Capitol Federal Financial has a 12 month low of $4.22 and a 12 month high of $6.88.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $45.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.23 million. Capitol Federal Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.85% and a negative net margin of 33.99%. Sell-side analysts predict that Capitol Federal Financial will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently -36.17%.

In related news, EVP Rick C. Jackson acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 181,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,030,511.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Rick C. Jackson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.68 per share, for a total transaction of $56,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 181,428 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,030,511.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morris J. Huey II purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.70 per share, with a total value of $28,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 271,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 21,990 shares of company stock worth $125,141 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFFN. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,800 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,371 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in Capitol Federal Financial by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,391 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Capitol Federal Financial by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 284,300 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 58,610 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $378,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

