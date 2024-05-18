Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $40.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Capricor Therapeutics’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.29) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($1.27) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($0.77) EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Capricor Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.75.

Capricor Therapeutics Stock Up 9.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CAPR opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $8.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.64.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.80 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 231.68% and a negative net margin of 89.72%. On average, analysts forecast that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in Capricor Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $211,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Capricor Therapeutics by 17.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,274,000 after buying an additional 200,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

