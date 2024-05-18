Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CAPR. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Capricor Therapeutics from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Capricor Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capricor Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CAPR traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.20. The company had a trading volume of 755,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,555. Capricor Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.68 and a 1-year high of $8.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.95 and its 200-day moving average is $4.64.

Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $12.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. Capricor Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 89.72% and a negative return on equity of 231.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Capricor Therapeutics will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,365,903 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after buying an additional 200,499 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Capricor Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.68% of the company’s stock.

Capricor Therapeutics Company Profile

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

