Carclo (LON:CAR) Sets New 1-Year High at $16.00

Carclo plc (LON:CAR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 16 ($0.20) and last traded at GBX 14.62 ($0.18), with a volume of 398282 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.50 ($0.18).

Carclo Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 9.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 528.22. The company has a market cap of £10.46 million, a PE ratio of -158.33 and a beta of 0.76.

Carclo Company Profile

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates in two segments, CTP and Aerospace. The CTP segment offers value-adding engineered solutions for the life science, optical, and precision component industries.

