Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ CRDL opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $148.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cardiol Therapeutics stock. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in Cardiol Therapeutics Inc. ( NASDAQ:CRDL Free Report ) by 63.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 38,673 shares during the quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC owned about 0.15% of Cardiol Therapeutics worth $90,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.

