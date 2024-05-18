Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.00 target price on the stock.
Cardiol Therapeutics Price Performance
NASDAQ CRDL opened at $2.17 on Tuesday. Cardiol Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $2.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average of $1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $148.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 2.81.
Cardiol Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.04). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Cardiol Therapeutics will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardiol Therapeutics
Cardiol Therapeutics Company Profile
Cardiol Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage life sciences company, focuses on the research and development of anti-fibrotic and anti-inflammatory therapies for the treatment of heart diseases. Its lead product CardiolRx, which is in Phase II multi-national, randomized, double-blind, and placebo-controlled study to evaluate the efficacy and safety of CardiolRx in acute myocarditis, as well as for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cardiol Therapeutics
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiol Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.