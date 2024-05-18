Carisma Therapeutics’ (CARM) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Carisma Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.60.

Shares of NASDAQ CARM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. The company had a trading volume of 223,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,461. Carisma Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.35 and a 52 week high of $9.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33. The company has a current ratio of 4.64, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Carisma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 1st. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Carisma Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 215.95% and a negative net margin of 538.81%. Analysts expect that Carisma Therapeutics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carisma Therapeutics stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Carisma Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARM – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Carisma Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, focuses on discovering and developing immunotherapies to treat cancer and other serious diseases in the United States. The company's ex vivo CAR-M cell therapies include CT-0508, a CAR-macrophage, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; CT-0525, a CAR-monocyte that is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat solid tumors; and CT-1119, a mesothelin-targeted CAR-Monocyte that is in pre-clinical stage to treat patients with advanced mesothelin-positive solid tumors, including lung cancer, mesothelioma, pancreatic cancer, ovarian cancer, and others.

