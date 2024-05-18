Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Bought by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 26.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,246 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CSL. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 85 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 11,011 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:CSL opened at $418.25 on Friday. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $207.91 and a 12 month high of $426.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $388.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $336.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.98. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.06 million. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 30.41% and a net margin of 17.13%. Research analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 19.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 17th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $435.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $455.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $416.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Carlisle Companies

In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total value of $826,166.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,834 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,413.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP David W. Smith sold 2,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.58, for a total value of $826,166.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,413.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen Aldrich sold 1,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.50, for a total transaction of $435,262.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $645,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

