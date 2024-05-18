Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Cut to Neutral at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research cut shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $312.00 price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Casey’s General Stores from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $312.63.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CASY opened at $335.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $316.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $293.85. Casey’s General Stores has a 52-week low of $212.50 and a 52-week high of $344.01. The firm has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.82.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.13. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is currently 13.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Casey’s General Stores

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 1,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC lifted its position in Casey’s General Stores by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Casey’s General Stores by 12.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 12.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

