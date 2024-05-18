Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the bank on Monday, June 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th.

Cathay General Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Cathay General Bancorp Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CATY traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.91. The company had a trading volume of 331,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,530. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.12. Cathay General Bancorp has a one year low of $28.95 and a one year high of $45.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cathay General Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $339.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $188.85 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 13.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CATY. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Cathay General Bancorp from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com cut Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 6th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CATY

About Cathay General Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.