Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO) Short Interest Update

Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 154,900 shares, a growth of 6.4% from the April 15th total of 145,600 shares. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,880,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Cazoo Group Stock Performance

CZOO traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $6.03. 109,598 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,427,772. Cazoo Group has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $189.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cazoo Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Cazoo Group stock. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC bought a new position in Cazoo Group Ltd (NYSE:CZOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 364,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,462,000. Cazoo Group comprises about 0.0% of Mubadala Investment Co PJSC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC owned about 7.45% of Cazoo Group at the end of the most recent quarter. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cazoo Group Company Profile

Cazoo Group Ltd operates as an online car retailer in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. It allows consumers to purchase, finance, and subscribe to a car through online for delivery or collection. Cazoo Group Ltd was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Cazoo Group Ltd is a subsidiary of Cazoo Holdings Limited.

