Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) PT Lowered to $55.00 at Mizuho

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Mizuho from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FUN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a research note on Wednesday. They set a buy rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Cedar Fair in a report on Thursday, February 8th. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cedar Fair from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and set a $52.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Cedar Fair in a report on Friday, February 16th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cedar Fair presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $50.40.

Shares of Cedar Fair stock opened at $43.32 on Wednesday. Cedar Fair has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $45.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74 and a beta of 1.42.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.40) by ($0.07). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 6.95%. The company had revenue of $101.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.97 million. Analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Cedar Fair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.38%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Cedar Fair by 201.4% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Cedar Fair by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the first quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cedar Fair in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $308,000. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, as well as complementary resort facilities. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Ontario; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Kings Dominion situated near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Dorney Park in Pennsylvania; Worlds of Fun located in Kansas City, Missouri; Valleyfair situated near Minneapolis/St.

