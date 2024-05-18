Celanese (NYSE:CE) Given New $158.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its price target lifted by BMO Capital Markets from $153.00 to $158.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Alembic Global Advisors cut shares of Celanese from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered Celanese from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Citigroup raised their target price on Celanese from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Celanese from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $156.78.

Get Celanese alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CE

Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $157.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.26. Celanese has a 12 month low of $103.23 and a 12 month high of $172.16.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.17. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Celanese will post 11.33 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,400 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.69 per share, for a total transaction of $219,366.00. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,934,933.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $156.43 per share, for a total transaction of $93,388.71. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,588. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $156.69 per share, with a total value of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celanese

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 155,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,168,000 after purchasing an additional 36,701 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Celanese in the third quarter worth $7,879,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Celanese by 39.1% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 38,334 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after acquiring an additional 10,775 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Celanese by 14.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 131,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $16,590,000 after acquiring an additional 16,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 142.1% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 98.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celanese Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.