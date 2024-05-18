Celanese (NYSE:CE) Price Target Raised to $180.00 at Piper Sandler

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Free Report) had its price target upped by Piper Sandler from $170.00 to $180.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Celanese from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an underweight rating and issued a $160.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of Celanese in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $156.78.

Shares of Celanese stock traded up $1.67 on Friday, hitting $157.34. The stock had a trading volume of 511,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,862. The stock has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Celanese has a 52-week low of $103.23 and a 52-week high of $172.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $160.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.26.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Celanese will post 11.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.41%.

In other Celanese news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 76,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Celanese news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.85, for a total value of $313,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,987,888.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly bought 1,400 shares of Celanese stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $156.69 per share, with a total value of $219,366.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 57,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,934,933.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,137,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $953,653,000 after buying an additional 1,852,099 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,529,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,325,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302,758 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,340,305 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $795,835,000 after acquiring an additional 570,501 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in Celanese by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,809,178 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,300,907,000 after purchasing an additional 468,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Celanese by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,077,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,031,776,000 after purchasing an additional 354,367 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

