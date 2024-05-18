CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

CFN Enterprises (OTCMKTS:CNFN – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $3.85 million for the quarter.

CFN Enterprises Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CNFN opened at $0.84 on Friday. CFN Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200 day moving average is $0.22.

Get CFN Enterprises alerts:

CFN Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

CFN Enterprises Inc engages in the sponsored content and marketing activities for legal CBD, cannabis, and psychedelics industries in the United States. The company also manufactures CBD products for growers, pharmaceutical, wellness providers, and retailers' needs. It offers sponsored content, including articles, press releases, videos, podcasts, advertisements and other media, email advertisements, and other marketing campaigns.

Receive News & Ratings for CFN Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CFN Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.