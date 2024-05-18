Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Trading Down 4.1%

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) shares dropped 4.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $220.44 and last traded at $223.00. Approximately 273,632 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 546,376 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $228.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.27.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Down 1.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $246.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.44.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The medical research company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $997.24 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. Equities analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Charles River Laboratories International

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,282,953.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,431.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 1,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.97, for a total value of $295,968.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,282,953.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,354 shares of company stock valued at $2,570,894 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Charles River Laboratories International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRL. Wahed Invest LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 14.8% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 988 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. LBP AM SA grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 4,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,514 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,745,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 99.8% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 5,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 108,332 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,352,000 after purchasing an additional 9,466 shares in the last quarter. 98.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Charles River Laboratories International

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

