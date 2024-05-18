Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Down 1% on Insider Selling

The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 1% during trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $77.46 and last traded at $77.86. Approximately 2,000,928 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 7,458,157 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.68.

Specifically, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,198,371.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Charles Schwab news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 58,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.60, for a total transaction of $3,779,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 61,192,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,037,954.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 585,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,198,371.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 672,036 shares of company stock worth $49,281,565. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.47.

Charles Schwab Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $140.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. On average, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is presently 41.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles Schwab

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee acquired a new stake in Charles Schwab during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

