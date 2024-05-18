Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) PT Raised to C$16.00 at TD Securities

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CSH.UN. CIBC boosted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.40.

Shares of CSH.UN stock opened at C$12.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$12.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 258.26. The firm has a market cap of C$3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.65 and a beta of 1.13. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 12 month low of C$8.78 and a 12 month high of C$12.93.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 29th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio is currently -234.62%.

In other Chartwell Retirement Residences news, Director Gary Neil Whitelaw bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$12.25 per share, with a total value of C$49,000.00. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

