Chesswood Group Limited Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (TSE:CHW)

Chesswood Group Limited (TSE:CHW – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cormark dropped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Chesswood Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 13th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.11. The consensus estimate for Chesswood Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.15 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Chesswood Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.29) EPS.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded Chesswood Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$5.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Chesswood Group Stock Up 1.1 %

CHW stock opened at C$7.33 on Thursday. Chesswood Group has a twelve month low of C$5.40 and a twelve month high of C$9.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$135.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 38.05, a current ratio of 44.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,047.24. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$7.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$7.66.

Chesswood Group (TSE:CHW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.09) by C($0.56). Chesswood Group had a negative return on equity of 15.79% and a negative net margin of 38.49%. The business had revenue of C$74.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$79.24 million.

Chesswood Group Company Profile

Chesswood Group Limited operates primarily in the specialty finance industry in North America. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing and origination to small and medium-sized businesses through the third-party broker and equipment vendor channels; and commercial equipment financing and loans to small and medium-sized businesses.

