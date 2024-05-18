CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF) Shares Gap Up to $10.70

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.70, but opened at $11.31. CI Financial shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 4,011 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CIXXF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of CI Financial from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 12th.

Get CI Financial alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CI Financial

CI Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.43.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXXF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. CI Financial had a negative net margin of 6.49% and a positive return on equity of 42.97%. The firm had revenue of $525.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.16 million. Equities research analysts expect that CI Financial Corp. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CI Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.1454 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.55%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.05%.

CI Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.