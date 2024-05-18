Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Lindenwold Advisors INC

Lindenwold Advisors INC cut its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,914 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Lindenwold Advisors INC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,693 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.6% during the third quarter. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,232 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Hyman Charles D lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 70,727 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,573,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Madrona Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $453,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 73.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.17. 22,020,305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,663,308. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.22, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.70 and a 52 week high of $58.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $48.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.52.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.87%.

In related news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $150,130.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 191,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,579,865.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. BNP Paribas upgraded Cisco Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Citigroup began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.47.

About Cisco Systems

(Free Report)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

