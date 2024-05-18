Citigroup Increases AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Price Target to $3.20

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $3.10 to $3.20 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $5.54.

Shares of AMC opened at $4.41 on Tuesday. AMC Entertainment has a twelve month low of $2.38 and a twelve month high of $62.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.16.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 22.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,804,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,273,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617,007 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,605,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 374.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 818,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after buying an additional 645,541 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 935.5% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 814,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after acquiring an additional 735,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at $2,842,000. 28.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

