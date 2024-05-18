Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL)

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on OWL. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Blue Owl Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $20.43.

Get Blue Owl Capital alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 0.6 %

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

Shares of OWL opened at $19.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.29. Blue Owl Capital has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $19.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.29, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 466.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blue Owl Capital

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in Blue Owl Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Blue Owl Capital during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in Blue Owl Capital by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Blue Owl Capital during the third quarter valued at $49,000. 35.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Blue Owl Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager in the United States. The company offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer holistic framework of capital solutions to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. It also provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; liquid credit; GP strategic capital products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority stakes, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority stakes; and real estate products that focuses on acquiring triple net lease real estate by investment grade or creditworthy tenants.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Owl Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Owl Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.