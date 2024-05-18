Clean Power Hydrogen (LON:CPH2) Trading Up 12.5%

Clean Power Hydrogen Plc (LON:CPH2 – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 12.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 14 ($0.18) and last traded at GBX 13.50 ($0.17). Approximately 376,822 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 488,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 12 ($0.15).

The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 15.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 13.06. The firm has a market cap of £36.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -675.00 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 11.22 and a quick ratio of 6.54.

Clean Power Hydrogen plc, a green hydrogen technology and manufacturing company, engages in the development of hydrogen and oxygen production solutions. The company provides membrane-free electrolyser technology, which produces green hydrogen and oxygen in medical grade purity. It serves power, industry and manufacturing, transportation and machinery, commercial and retail, and hydroculture markets.

