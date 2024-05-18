Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

CWEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Roth Mkm increased their price objective on shares of Clearway Energy from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Clearway Energy from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Clearway Energy from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearway Energy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.00.

NYSE CWEN opened at $26.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.53 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Clearway Energy has a twelve month low of $18.59 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.99.

Clearway Energy (NYSE:CWEN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.25. Clearway Energy had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $263.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.26 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Clearway Energy will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. Clearway Energy’s payout ratio is 243.94%.

In other news, Director Se Totalenergies bought 196,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $4,502,597.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 295,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,749,072.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWEN. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Clearway Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. 38.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional and Renewables segments. It has approximately 6,000 net MW of installed wind, solar, and energy generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas-fired generation facilities.

