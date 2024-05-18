Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Trading Down 17.6%

Shares of Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Free Report) fell 17.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). 642,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 783,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).

Cloudbreak Discovery Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.43 million, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.13.

About Cloudbreak Discovery

Cloudbreak Discovery Plc engages in the natural resource project generation and royalty business worldwide. The company primarily focuses on exploring for mineral properties and petroleum resources. Cloudbreak Discovery Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.

