Cloudbreak Discovery (LON:CDL) Trading Down 17.6%

Shares of Cloudbreak Discovery Plc (LON:CDL – Get Free Report) fell 17.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.35 ($0.00). 642,863 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average session volume of 783,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.43 ($0.01).
Cloudbreak Discovery Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £2.43 million, a PE ratio of -40.00 and a beta of -0.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.38 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.18, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.13.
About Cloudbreak Discovery
Cloudbreak Discovery Plc engages in the natural resource project generation and royalty business worldwide. The company primarily focuses on exploring for mineral properties and petroleum resources. Cloudbreak Discovery Plc is based in London, the United Kingdom.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cloudbreak Discovery
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Cloudbreak Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudbreak Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.