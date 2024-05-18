Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CVLY opened at $22.47 on Wednesday. Codorus Valley Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.89 and a 12-month high of $25.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $217.11 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 0.56.

Get Codorus Valley Bancorp alerts:

Codorus Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVLY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $21.82 million during the quarter. Codorus Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 16.66%. On average, analysts forecast that Codorus Valley Bancorp will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Codorus Valley Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. Codorus Valley Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.44%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Codorus Valley Bancorp by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 525,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,959,000 after buying an additional 3,419 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 48,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Codorus Valley Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.05% of the company’s stock.

About Codorus Valley Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Codorus Valley Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the PeoplesBank that provides community banking services in South Central Pennsylvania and Central Maryland. The company accepts demand, money market, time, and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and checking account.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codorus Valley Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.