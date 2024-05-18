Comparing PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT) & Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF)

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) and Spectral Medical (OTCMKTS:EDTXF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and Spectral Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PROCEPT BioRobotics -66.12% -41.35% -27.92% Spectral Medical -1,033.07% N/A -263.26%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.5% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are held by institutional investors. 17.4% of PROCEPT BioRobotics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.5% of Spectral Medical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PROCEPT BioRobotics 0 0 7 0 3.00 Spectral Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

PROCEPT BioRobotics presently has a consensus price target of $61.20, suggesting a potential downside of 10.13%. Given PROCEPT BioRobotics’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe PROCEPT BioRobotics is more favorable than Spectral Medical.

Volatility and Risk

PROCEPT BioRobotics has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Spectral Medical has a beta of 0.82, meaning that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PROCEPT BioRobotics and Spectral Medical’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PROCEPT BioRobotics $136.19 million 25.71 -$105.90 million ($2.12) -32.12 Spectral Medical $1.18 million 91.31 -$11.60 million ($0.05) -7.73

Spectral Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than PROCEPT BioRobotics. PROCEPT BioRobotics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Spectral Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PROCEPT BioRobotics beats Spectral Medical on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). It also designs Aquablation therapy for males suffering from lower urinary tract symptoms due to BPH. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Spectral Medical

Spectral Medical Inc. focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of septic shock in the United States, Italy, Ireland, and internationally. The company markets Endotoxin Activity Assay, a rapid in vitro diagnostic test for the detection of components of gram negative bacterial cell wall; and Polymyxin B Hemoperfusion, a therapeutic hemoperfusion device that removes endotoxin from the bloodstream. It also develops and manufactures monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, recombinant cardiac proteins, and calibrators for use in the research and development, as well as products that are manufactured by other diagnostic companies. The company was formerly known as Spectral Diagnostics Inc. and changed its name to Spectral Medical Inc. in December 2014. Spectral Medical Inc. was incorporated in 1991 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

