Conflux (CFX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $903.63 Million

Conflux (CFX) traded 1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 18th. Conflux has a market cap of $903.63 million and $32.09 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. One Conflux coin can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000335 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66,820.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $476.10 or 0.00712503 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $83.81 or 0.00125429 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00008806 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00042808 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.48 or 0.00071060 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $136.13 or 0.00203718 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.11 or 0.00098940 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Conflux Profile

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,001,320,158 coins and its circulating supply is 4,038,829,508 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official message board is confluxnetwork.medium.com.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,001,190,249.3 with 4,038,690,237.04 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.225006 USD and is up 2.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 159 active market(s) with $42,400,859.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

