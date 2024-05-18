ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) Short Interest Update

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,360,000 shares, a growth of 6.3% from the April 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.0 days. Currently, 3.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in ConnectOne Bancorp by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 397,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,082,000 after buying an additional 55,682 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ConnectOne Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in ConnectOne Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,500,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,414,000 after buying an additional 743,209 shares during the period. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConnectOne Bancorp by 118.2% in the 4th quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 246,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 133,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CNOB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down from $27.00) on shares of ConnectOne Bancorp in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Raymond James lifted their price target on ConnectOne Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on ConnectOne Bancorp from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of ConnectOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

ConnectOne Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CNOB opened at $21.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $809.53 million, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.33. ConnectOne Bancorp has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $24.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

ConnectOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:CNOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.01). ConnectOne Bancorp had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 7.39%. The firm had revenue of $64.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.93 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that ConnectOne Bancorp will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ConnectOne Bancorp Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. This is an increase from ConnectOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. ConnectOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

About ConnectOne Bancorp

ConnectOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ConnectOne Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and mid-sized businesses, local professionals, and individuals in the New York Metropolitan area and South Florida market. The company offers personal and business checking, money market, and time and savings accounts; credit cards, wire transfers, safe deposit boxes, automated teller services and telephone, and internet and mobile banking.

