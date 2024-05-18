Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,397 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Constellation Brands by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Burns Matteson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Schear Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Schear Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:STZ traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $255.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,421,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $46.74 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $262.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $250.37. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $274.87.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 23.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 43.07%.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total transaction of $6,538,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,844,638. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.54, for a total value of $6,538,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,844,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock valued at $12,582,321 over the last ninety days. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.55.

About Constellation Brands

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

