Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,254,900 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the April 15th total of 1,346,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 836.6 days.
Continental Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.5 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAF opened at $66.00 on Friday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $60.40 and a twelve month high of $86.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.27.
About Continental Aktiengesellschaft
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Continental Aktiengesellschaft
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/13 – 5/17
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
Receive News & Ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.