Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,254,900 shares, a decrease of 6.8% from the April 15th total of 1,346,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 836.6 days.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CTTAF opened at $66.00 on Friday. Continental Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $60.40 and a twelve month high of $86.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.27.

About Continental Aktiengesellschaft

Continental Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, offers intelligent solutions for vehicles, machines, traffic, and transportation worldwide. It operates through four sectors: Automotive, Tires, ContiTech, and Contract Manufacturing. The company offers safety, brake, chassis, motion, and motion control systems; solutions for assisted and automated driving; display and operating technologies; and audio and camera solutions for the vehicle interior, as well as intelligent information and communication technology solutions.

