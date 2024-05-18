Contrasting ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH) & Energizer (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer (NYSE:ENR – Get Free Report) and ESS Tech (NYSE:GWH – Get Free Report) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Volatility and Risk

Energizer has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ESS Tech has a beta of 1.51, meaning that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Energizer and ESS Tech’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energizer $2.96 billion 0.74 $140.50 million $1.19 25.61 ESS Tech $7.54 million 18.11 -$77.58 million ($0.45) -1.73

Profitability

Energizer has higher revenue and earnings than ESS Tech. ESS Tech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energizer, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares Energizer and ESS Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energizer 2.97% 119.16% 4.97% ESS Tech -746.89% -73.08% -53.49%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.7% of Energizer shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.8% of ESS Tech shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Energizer shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of ESS Tech shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Energizer and ESS Tech, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energizer 1 5 1 0 2.00 ESS Tech 0 2 2 0 2.50

Energizer currently has a consensus price target of $32.57, suggesting a potential upside of 6.90%. ESS Tech has a consensus price target of $2.11, suggesting a potential upside of 170.30%. Given ESS Tech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ESS Tech is more favorable than Energizer.

Summary

Energizer beats ESS Tech on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer, Eveready, and Rayovac brands; primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries; and handheld, headlights, lanterns, and area lights, as well as flashlights under the Hard Case, Dolphin, and WeatherReady brands. The company licenses the Energizer, Rayovac, and Eveready brands to companies developing consumer solutions in solar, automotive batteries, portable power for critical devices, generators, power tools, household light bulbs, and other lighting products. In addition, it designs and markets automotive fragrance and appearance products, including protectants, wipes, tire and wheel care products, glass cleaners, leather care products, air fresheners, and washes to clean, shine, refresh, and protect interior and exterior automobile surfaces under the brand names of Armor All, Nu Finish, Refresh Your Car!, LEXOL, Eagle One, California Scents, Driven, Bahama & Co, Carnu, Grand Prix, Kit, and Tempo; STP branded fuel and oil additives, functional fluids, and other performance chemical products; and do-it-yourself automotive air conditioning recharge products under the A/C PRO brand name, as well as other refrigerant and recharge kits, sealants, and accessories. The company sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, and wholesalers; and various retail and business-to-business channels, including mass merchandisers, club, electronics, food, home improvement, dollar store, auto, drug, hardware, e-commerce, convenience, sporting goods, hobby/craft, office, industrial, medical, and catalog. Energizer Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Saint Louis, Missouri.

About ESS Tech

ESS Tech, Inc., an energy storage company, designs and produces iron flow batteries for commercial and utility-scale energy storage applications worldwide. It offers energy storage products, which include Energy Warehouse, a behind-the-meter solution; and Energy Center, a front-of-the-meter solution. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Wilsonville, Oregon.

