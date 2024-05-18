Contrasting Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) & Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT)

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) and Lotus Technology (NASDAQ:LOT – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Rivian Automotive and Lotus Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rivian Automotive -111.09% -53.55% -31.94% Lotus Technology N/A -0.62% -39.40%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Rivian Automotive and Lotus Technology’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rivian Automotive $4.98 billion 2.06 -$5.43 billion ($5.77) -1.82 Lotus Technology $679.01 million 0.36 -$742.00 million ($0.48) -17.50

Volatility & Risk

Lotus Technology has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Rivian Automotive. Lotus Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rivian Automotive, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Rivian Automotive has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its stock price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lotus Technology has a beta of -0.09, suggesting that its stock price is 109% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.4% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Rivian Automotive shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Lotus Technology shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Rivian Automotive and Lotus Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rivian Automotive 1 10 13 0 2.50 Lotus Technology 0 1 0 0 2.00

Rivian Automotive presently has a consensus price target of $19.00, indicating a potential upside of 80.95%. Lotus Technology has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential downside of 16.67%. Given Rivian Automotive’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Rivian Automotive is more favorable than Lotus Technology.

Summary

Rivian Automotive beats Lotus Technology on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rivian Automotive

(Get Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name. It provides consumer services, such as digital financing and leasing, telematics-based insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, software services, and charging solutions. In addition, the company designs, develops, manufactures, and operates the Rivian Adventure Network Direct Current fast chargers, and offers access to Combined Charging Standard, as well as FleetOS, a proprietary, end-to-end centralized fleet management subscription platform. Further, it offers Rivian Commercial Van platform for Electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com, Inc. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets. Rivian Automotive, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Irvine, California.

About Lotus Technology

(Get Free Report)

Lotus Technology Inc. engages in the design, development, and sale of battery electric lifestyle vehicles worldwide. It also distributes sports cars. The company sells its products under the Lotus brand. Lotus Technology Inc. is based in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.