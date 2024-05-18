Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Converge Technology Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.0073695.

Converge Technology Solutions Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $4.44.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

