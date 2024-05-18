Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Increases Dividend to $0.01 Per Share

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, May 17th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.011 per share on Thursday, June 6th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Converge Technology Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.0073695.
Converge Technology Solutions Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of Converge Technology Solutions stock opened at $3.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.43. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.66 and a 1-year high of $4.44.
Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile
