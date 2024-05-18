Copa (NYSE:CPA) PT Raised to $160.00

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) had its target price increased by TD Cowen from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Copa from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copa has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $156.83.

Get Copa alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on CPA

Copa Stock Down 0.2 %

Copa stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $109.36. The stock had a trading volume of 295,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 277,519. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.89, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.88. Copa has a 52 week low of $78.12 and a 52 week high of $121.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The transportation company reported $4.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $893.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.73 million. Copa had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 36.59%. Copa’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Copa will post 16.46 EPS for the current year.

Copa Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.61 per share. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. Copa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copa

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPA. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Copa by 3.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,068,558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $423,781,000 after purchasing an additional 144,806 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in Copa by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,848,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $342,944,000 after buying an additional 267,373 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Copa by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,958,237 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $263,638,000 after buying an additional 68,592 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Copa by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,661,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $282,948,000 after acquiring an additional 70,300 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Copa by 16.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $214,060,000 after acquiring an additional 345,757 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Copa Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Copa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Copa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.