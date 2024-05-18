Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock Holdings Reduced by Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC

Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,385 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Corning by 5.9% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 101,322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,087,000 after purchasing an additional 5,616 shares in the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,199,000. Socha Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Socha Financial Group LLC now owns 343,624 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,463,000 after acquiring an additional 27,772 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Corning by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Corning by 59.8% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 108,358 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after purchasing an additional 40,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Corning alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total value of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,210,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 65,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lewis A. Steverson sold 29,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total value of $990,772.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,034,266.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,841 shares of company stock valued at $7,971,257. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Corning from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Monday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Corning from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, HSBC downgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Corning

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.35. 3,780,830 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,925,307. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $30.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.79, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.12. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.26 and a 1-year high of $36.01.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Corning Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 157.75%.

Corning Company Profile

(Free Report)

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.