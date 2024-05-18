Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Plans $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the restaurant operator on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has raised its dividend by an average of 26.0% annually over the last three years. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a payout ratio of 102.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Cracker Barrel Old Country Store to earn $5.09 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $5.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.2%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Down 14.5 %

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 52-week low of $48.18 and a 52-week high of $116.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.11 and its 200-day moving average is $69.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $917.83 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 2.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on CBRL shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $61.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.57.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

