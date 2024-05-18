Creditcoin (CTC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $251.42 Million

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 18th. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded up 7.4% against the US dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00001115 BTC on exchanges. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $251.42 million and $12.84 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001496 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001947 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000028 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Creditcoin

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 337,092,249 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Creditcoin is creditcoin.org. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog.

Creditcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Creditcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Creditcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

