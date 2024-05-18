Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) Shares Gap Down to $12.25

Shares of Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.25, but opened at $11.79. Crescent Energy shares last traded at $11.69, with a volume of 2,617,385 shares trading hands.
CRGY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Crescent Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Crescent Energy from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Crescent Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Crescent Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crescent Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.50.
Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.37. Crescent Energy had a positive return on equity of 12.90% and a negative net margin of 0.67%. The business had revenue of $657.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $584.12 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Crescent Energy will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Crescent Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -239.99%.
In related news, major shareholder Energy Aggregator Independence sold 13,800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.87, for a total value of $136,206,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRGY. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 13.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,308,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,775,000 after buying an additional 1,137,367 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Crescent Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,029,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,069,000 after purchasing an additional 34,631 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 22,968.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,658,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,642,584 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Crescent Energy by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 1,668,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,042,000 after purchasing an additional 291,990 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Crescent Energy by 63.0% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,930,000 after purchasing an additional 614,969 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.11% of the company’s stock.
Crescent Energy Company, an energy company, acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. The company holds a portfolio of oil and natural gas assets in key proven regions, including Eagle Ford and Uinta basins. The company is based in Houston, Texas.
