Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) CEO Arora Ashish Sells 52,901 Shares of Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT – Get Free Report) CEO Arora Ashish sold 52,901 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.29, for a total value of $385,648.29. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,898,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,842,026.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Arora Ashish also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 17th, Arora Ashish sold 24,134 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.97, for a total value of $168,213.98.

On Monday, May 13th, Arora Ashish sold 56,581 shares of Cricut stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $399,461.86.

On Friday, May 10th, Arora Ashish sold 129,186 shares of Cricut stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.11, for a total value of $918,512.46.

Cricut Trading Down 1.6 %

Cricut stock opened at $6.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 0.03. Cricut, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.43 and a 12-month high of $17.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.02.

Cricut Dividend Announcement

Cricut ( NASDAQ:CRCT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The business had revenue of $231.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.3%.

Institutional Trading of Cricut

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Cricut by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,416,000 after buying an additional 360,080 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Cricut by 584.2% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 423,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after purchasing an additional 361,904 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Cricut by 2.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 189,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in Cricut during the 1st quarter worth $758,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Cricut by 139.1% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 44,800 shares in the last quarter. 19.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRCT has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Cricut from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cricut from $7.00 to $5.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cricut from $8.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company offers connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations.

